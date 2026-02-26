Record heat remains likely for the end of the week and the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures continue to climb across southern Arizona and we will likely be looking at record heat to end the week and go into the weekend.

By Friday, in Tucson, high temperatures are expected to reach 90° for the first time this year and stay in that range through the weekend.

We will continue to see breezy afternoon conditions with just a few high clouds from time to time as we round out the week.

Record or near-record heat will remain with us through the weekend before a low pressure system brings gusty wind and cooler temperatures early in the upcoming week.

By Tuesday, highs will drop back into the lower 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

For now, prepare for some record high temperatures to finish the month of February!

Cochise County Forecast

