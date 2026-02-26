Record heat is expected to last through the weekend before cooler air arrives next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will remain a strong possibility all the way through the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate southern Arizona weather.

In Tucson, high temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Not only do we have a chance of breaking the daily record highs, we also have a chance of tying or breaking the all-time record high for the entire month of February which is 92° last set on Valentine’s Day of 1957.

Cooler air and gusty wind will arrive early next week as a shift in the weather pattern brings our high temperatures back into the lower 80s by the middle of the week.

Until then, keep drinking extra water and make sure you’re using plenty of sunscreen while you’re out enjoying this unusually warm February heat!

