Record heat continues through the end of the week, but some thunderstorms could bring weekend relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will remain with us through the end of the week, but some relief is in sight.

High temperatures will continue to climb back into the upper 90s through Friday as high pressure maintains control of southern Arizona weather.

This weekend, some moisture arrives and will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By Saturday, high temperatures will drop into the lower 90s with upper 80s on the way for Sunday and Monday.

The best chance of rain will occur Sunday and Monday, but it’s too early to tell how much rain to expect.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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