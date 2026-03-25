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Record heat continues, but the weekend will bring cooler temperatures with a chance of rain

Record heat will soon give way to a chance of rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend
Record heat to finish the week, but cooler for the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will stay with us through the end of the week, but some weekend moisture will bring relief.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Friday along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

This weekend, a surge of moisture arrives and will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as early as late Saturday night.

Saturday, some gusty wind and clouds will keep our high temperatures in the lower 90s and we’ll see lower 90s continuing for Sunday as well as Monday.

The best chance of rain will occur Sunday and Monday, with most of us seeing between a trace and 0.25” of rain.

We can look forward to some cooler air and a few thunderstorms heading our way!

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