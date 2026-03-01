Record heat chances continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above-average temperatures and chances to break records will continue through early next week.

In Tucson, high temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be in the low 90s, which brings chances to set daily record high temperatures.

By mid-week, temperatures will cool to the low 80s, but still remain above average. Then by the end of next week, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Expect breezy conditions in the afternoons this week.

Have a great start to March!

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

