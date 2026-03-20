Record-breaking heat continues through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Welcome to the first day of Spring! (Cue the laughter)

We hit our first 100° yesterday, actually 101°, which also broke the record for the earliest 100° occurrence, and all-time hottest day ever recorded in March.

The EXTREME HEAT WARNING continues through Sunday from 11 AM to 8 PM each day.

More historic March heat and daily records will fall through the weekend, with only a few degrees of cooling Monday and Tuesday.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and other people not typically accustomed to or acclimated to extreme heat are especially urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day during this period and limit outdoor activity.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Friday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

