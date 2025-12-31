Rain to ring in the New Year

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Light to moderate showers will start today and continue, off and on, through New Year's day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today, with two rounds of showers on the way.

The first will start late morning to early afternoon, moving from the southwest to the northeast, and continue off and on into Thursday morning. A second round will come through Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

Dry conditions return Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Above normal high temperatures continue for most of the upcoming week.

Meteorologist April Madison

