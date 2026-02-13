Rain moves out for Valentine's Day weekend, but another chance of showers is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day, but some unsettled weather returns for the upcoming week.

Valentine’s Day will bring mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s.

A broad area of low pressure will keep our weather a bit unsettled through most of the week with some gusty wind on tap for Monday and Tuesday along with high temperatures in the mid-60s.

The best chance of showers will occur from Monday night into Tuesday morning and from Wednesday night into Thursday morning with only light accumulation expected.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

