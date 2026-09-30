Rain moves out and sunshine returns to southeastern Arizona which will bring us some fantastic fall weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will take all of this tropical moisture to the east and leave behind some beautiful fall weather for the remainder of the week.

Only a few lingering showers will be found Wednesday morning as we prepare to return to abundant sunshine for the next several days.

Wednesday, daytime highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

As we flip the calendar to October, high temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s by the weekend.

The nice weather will carry all the way into early next week!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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