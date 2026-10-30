Rain and cooler air arrives for Halloween weekend along with a Flood Watch going into effect Halloween night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture continues to increase across southern Arizona and will bring a chance of rain all the way through Halloween weekend.

Friday will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms with a few thunderstorms having the potential to be quite strong while producing up to an inch of rain.

We’ll finish the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s before we see highs drop into the lower 70s by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Halloween will see a few showers as we wait for the next wave of moisture to arrive that will bring heavier rain from late Saturday night through Sunday with another 0.50” to 1.00” of rain possible.

A Flood Watch has been posted and will go into effect late Saturday night and remain in effect through early Monday morning for much of Arizona including the Tucson metro area where over an inch of rain is possible from Friday through Monday morning.

Skies will clear out Monday and give way to lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s most of next week.

The weather is getting a little spookier just in time for Halloween!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

