Rachel brings a variety of weekend weather to southern Arizona which includes wind, rain and cooler air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will feel the impacts of the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel over the weekend in the form of wind, a few thunderstorms, some showers and cooler temperatures.

Saturday, moisture and wind arrive with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with an isolated severe thunderstorm not out of the question.

Sunday, Rachel will pass to our west and bring another chance of thunderstorms along with some gusty wind which will be stronger to the west of Tucson.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for much of southern Arizona, including Tucson, for Sunday from 2 AM to 11 PM.

Wind gusts could reach 55 mph over portions of central and western Pima County from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

The best chance of rain will occur from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon along with another chance of rain from Monday into Tuesday as a cold front sweeps across the region.

Rain totals will not be very impressive for most of across southern Arizona with accumulation running from a trace to 0.25” with a bit more in a few locations.

Temperatures will remain warm to start the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s before dropping into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

The weather settles back into a beautiful fall pattern for the end of next week.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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