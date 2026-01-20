Quiet weather gives way to an unsettled weather pattern by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will enjoy some more nice weather through the middle of the week, but an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the weekend which will include another chance of showers and mountain snow.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s and overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s through the middle of the week.

By Friday, moisture arrives along with cooler temperatures that will have our highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s from Friday all the way into the start of next week.

A few showers will arrive Friday morning and continue into Saturday with another chance of rain and mountain snow lingering into the beginning of the week.

Snow will be possible above 7,000’, but snow accumulation is expected to be light and less than a third-of-an-inch of rain is anticipated for the lower elevations.

Enjoy the quieter, warmer weather while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

