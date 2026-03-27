Plenty of weather changes are on the way which include wind, cooler temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will remain a possibility to finish the week before gusty wind and moisture arrives to help knock our temperatures down for the weekend.

Friday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with highs staying close to 90 degrees for the weekend.

Gusty east wind will develop Friday afternoon and remain with us through Saturday morning as a backdoor cold front approaches from New Mexico.

By Saturday night, moisture increases and will bring a slight chance of showers late Saturday night which will be followed by scattered thunderstorms for Sunday.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday with most of us seeing between a trace and 0.25” of rain.

More gusty wind and cooler air arrives through the middle of next week with highs dropping into the lower 80s.

Lots of weather changes heading our way!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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