Pleasant spring weather to end the week but a warming trend takes us into Easter Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, breezy weather will be with us to finish the week as we get ready for an Easter weekend warming trend.

Friday will bring high temperatures in the lower 80s which will be followed by upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-50s to near 60° under partly cloudy skies all through the weekend.

Warm temperatures remain with us to start the week, but gusty wind and elevated wildfire risk will return by the middle of the week.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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