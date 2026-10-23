Our wild weather pattern calms down just in time for the weekend as we have some fine fall weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our wild weather pattern will finally settle into a calm, beautiful weather pattern just as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

The strong low pressure system that has been responsible for all of our wild weather will move east and leave behind mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will be feeling a lot more like fall all the way through the weekend with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The nice weather trend will carry into the beginning of next week with highs warming into the lower 80s and overnight lows climbing back into the lower 60s.

Make some plans to get outside over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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