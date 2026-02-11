Our weather will stay interesting through Valentine's Day and into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Relatively quiet weather will remain across southern Arizona as we wait for our next storm system to arrive for the end of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s through Thursday along with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

The next system will bring breezy conditions, some showers and cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona for Friday.

From Thursday night through Friday night, most lower elevations will see between 0.10” to 0.20” of rain along with some light snow above 7,000’.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday before climbing back into the low to mid-70s for Sunday.

Another weather system arrives Monday into Tuesday to keep things interesting!

Cochise County Forecast

