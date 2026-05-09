Our warming trend continues through Mother's Day and will have southern Arizona feeling more like summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A warming trend will continue all through Mother’s Day weekend as high temperatures steadily climb back to 100° to make it feel more like summer across southern Arizona.

Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s before 100° arrives for Mother’s Day under mostly sunny skies.

Dry, breezy weather will keep wildfire risk elevated all through the weekend and into next week with high temperatures in the low 100s for Monday and upper 90s continuing through the middle of the week.

There is a slight chance of sprinkles Wednesday as a little more moisture moves across southern Arizona, but most of us will see partly cloudy skies for much of the week.

Have a great weekend and happy Mother’s Day!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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