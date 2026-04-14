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Our unsettled spring weather pattern continues through the end of the week

Our weather will remain a bit unsettled through the rest of the week with come cool morning lows on the way
Cooler air and less wind for the middle of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy start to the week will give way to cooler temperatures going into the middle of the week.

Tuesday, highs will only reach the mid-70s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s with mid-80s returning for Thursday.

More gusty wind returns Thursday before our weather pattern settles down for the weekend with high temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s.

A typical unsettled spring weather pattern in the desert!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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