Our unsettled spring weather pattern continues through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A windy start to the week will give way to cooler temperatures going into the middle of the week.

Tuesday, highs will only reach the mid-70s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s with mid-80s returning for Thursday.

More gusty wind returns Thursday before our weather pattern settles down for the weekend with high temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s.

A typical unsettled spring weather pattern in the desert!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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