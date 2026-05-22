Our nice weather trend carries into Memorial Day weekend with a slight chance of thunderstorms on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of sunshine will blanket southern Arizona to end the week and head into Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s through Saturday, but slightly warmer temperatures arrive for Sunday and Monday.

A little moisture arrives Sunday and will produce some isolated thunderstorms Sunday evening and for Memorial Day.

No significant accumulation is expected and the best chance of rain will occur to the east of Tucson.

A rare chance of Memorial Day rain will give way to more dry, gusty weather going into the middle of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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