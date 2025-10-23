Our fine fall weather continues to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More fine fall weather is on the way and that’s a trend that will carry us through the weekend and into next week.

Friday, high temperatures will stay in the lower 80s underneath lots of sunshine.

This weekend, highs will climb into the mid-80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Other than some high clouds for Sunday, we should enjoy a quiet weather pattern through the weekend and through most of next week.

High temperatures will continue to climb going into the week and will have Tucson pushing 90° by Wednesday.

Make sure to make some time to get outdoors over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

