One more day of unsettled weather with another chance of rain before we settle into some fine fall weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong low pressure system will continue to bring unsettled weather to Arizona before giving way to some fine fall weather just in time for the weekend.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect through Thursday evening for much of eastern Arizona including areas from Oracle and Safford to the north.

Tucson is not included in the Flood Watch but will have a slight chance of thunderstorms through Thursday evening.

Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s before falling into the upper 70s to near 80° through the weekend.

This weekend, overnight lows will drop back into the upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

Nice weather continues into the beginning of the upcoming week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s to go along with partly cloudy skies.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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