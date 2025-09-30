October begins with warm, sunny weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon 2025 has come to an official end with lots of sunshine and temperatures running above seasonal averages.

This weather pattern will take us through the end of the week with highs gradually climbing back into the upper 90s for Thursday and Friday.

By the end of the week, low pressure moves closer to Arizona and will bring breezy conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Saturday will likely bring the strongest wind with some gusts approaching 30 mph during the afternoon hours.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend, but it looks like this dry weather pattern will last well into next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

