October arrives with some fantastic fall weather, but some gusty wind is on the way for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure is moving out and will allow some beautiful fall weather to take over just as we flip the calendar to the month of October.

Cool nights and warm days will take us through the end of the week with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Friday will bring some breezy conditions back to southern Arizona and we’ll see some gusty wind all through the weekend with some wind speeds climbing as high as 25 mph on Sunday.

Warm, dry weather will carry all the way through the middle of next week.

Make some plans to get outside over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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