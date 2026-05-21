Nice weather will take us into Memorial Day weekend with a slight chance of thundershowers on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunshine and relatively comfortable temperatures will blanket southern Arizona through the end of the week, but a few changes arrive through Memorial Day weekend.

Highs will stay in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 60s through Saturday, but slightly warmer temperatures and even a slim chance of showers arrives for Memorial Day.

A few showers will be possible over the mountains of eastern Arizona for Saturday and Sunday, but all of southeastern Arizona will have a slight chance of seeing some thundershowers on Monday.

In Tucson, any rain on Memorial Day would be quite the rare event because Tucson International Airport has only recorded rain on Memorial Day on 7 previous occasions dating back to 1895!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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