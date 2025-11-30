Nice weather to start off December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above-average high temperatures and dry conditions continue Sunday, before cooling several degrees.

There is a slight chance of a few rain showers and high-elevation snow showers in the White Mountains on Monday morning, before dry conditions return once again.

Then in the second half of the week, we’ll have some chances for a little bit of rain, with snow chances in the higher elevations.

Cochise County Forecast

Sunday’s high temperature in Tucson will be 76°, with a low of 47°.

Have a great start to December!

