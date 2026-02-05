Nice weather returns to end the week and start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nice finish to the week is on the way with less wind, more sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the weekend with a chance of showers returning Sunday afternoon.

Some showers will be possible from Sunday evening all the way through Monday with little or no accumulation expected.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s with overnight lows near 50° through the weekend and into the middle of the week.

By Thursday, cooler air arrives with highs in the mid-60s and another chance of rain by the end of next week.

For now, it looks like we have another nice weekend of weather heading our way!

Cochise County Forecast

