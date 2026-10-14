Nice weather returns before strong wind arrives to finish the week with a Wind Advisory already posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice fall weather returns to southern Arizona for the next couple of days before another round of strong wind returns to finish the week.

For Wednesday, we’ll see lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday will bring another day of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s before strong easterly wind arrives Thursday night as a backdoor cold front moves in from the east.

Late Thursday night, the east wind will increase and will bring wind speeds up to 35 mph going into Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been posted for most of southeastern Arizona from late Thursday night through late Saturday morning with the potential for some wind gusts to reach 60 mph.

Along with the wind, there will be a slight chance of showers to the south of Tucson on Friday and a better chance of showers to the southeast of Tucson on Saturday.

High temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday with overnight lows near 60°.

Some much calmer weather returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Make sure you prepare now for the strong wind beginning Thursday night!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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