Nice weather continues through the holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving brought beautiful weather to southern Arizona and the nice weather will carry us all through the holiday weekend.

Black Friday will bring high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies as we wait for a weak cold front to come through early Monday morning.

This cold front won’t have much moisture to work with and will only produce a slight chance of showers and mountain snow showers to the northeast of Tucson.

The biggest change will be slightly cooler temperatures to start the week with highs dropping back into the upper 60s.

Happy Thanksgiving and enjoy the nice weather for the rest of the weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

