Nice weather arrives for the end of January

More mild weather is on the way as high pressure takes control of our weather pattern through the weekend
A nice stretch of weather going into the end of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More nice weather is on the way to southern Arizona as high pressure returns to bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s through the end of the week with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.

Breezy conditions arrive Saturday, but high temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s for the weekend along with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

We still don’t see any significant chance of rain or snow for the remainder of the week or going through the weekend.

Maybe take your lunch break outside over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

