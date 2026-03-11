Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nice today, much warmer weather ahead

Sunny skies today, but a building ridge of high pressure will send temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and 90s by the weekend.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will enjoy sunny skies and near-normal temperatures Wednesday, but a building ridge of high pressure along the West Coast will quickly push temps upward over the next few days.

By Thursday afternoon, temps are expected to reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees from Tucson west into the lower deserts, with eastern valleys warming into the 80s.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, when afternoon highs could run 10 to 15 degrees above normal. While temperatures are expected to stay just shy of record levels, the added heat could bring a minor heat risk across much of the region. Anyone planning outdoor activities should drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade during the hottest part of the afternoon.

This weekend’s warmth may just be a preview, with even hotter temperatures expected by the middle of next week.

