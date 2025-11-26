Nice fall weather takes us through Thanksgiving and into the start of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gorgeous fall weather will take us into Thanksgiving and on into the weekend before another cold front arrives to start the upcoming week.

High temperatures will continue climbing into the mid to upper 70s through Friday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s to finish the week.

For Thanksgiving, in Tucson, we’ll see a high of 77° with some high clouds.

The next cold front arrives late Sunday night into early Monday morning and will bring a combination of breezy conditions and a quick round of rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures.

This cold front will not bring much in the way of rain or snow because it won’t have much moisture to produce more than some light accumulation.

The biggest change will be with high temperatures returning to the low to mid-60s and overnight lows dipping into the lower 40s for the beginning of the week.

For now, we can be thankful for a nice Thanksgiving weather forecast!

