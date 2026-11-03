Nice fall weather returns to southern Arizona as we dry out and look forward to more dry weather this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fine fall weather has returned to southern Arizona after our wild Halloween weekend weather that brought record rainfall to southern Arizona.

We can look forward to lots of sunshine over the next couple of days with a few high clouds moving in late in the week.

Temperatures will be nice with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Some weather models are forecasting a slight chance of showers near the New Mexico border on Friday.

Enjoy the next few days of nice weather as we dry out!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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