Nice fall weather returns for Thanksgiving, but another storm system is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice fall weather has returned just in time for Thanksgiving, but another storm system is on the way for the weekend.

We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we move closer to Thanksgiving and will see high temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

For Thanksgiving, we’ll see lots of high clouds with a high temperature of 77°.

This weekend, another storm system will arrive that will include another chance of rain and mountain snow.

Saturday, high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with gusty wind arriving ahead of a cold front that will pass across southeastern Arizona Sunday morning and afternoon.

This next cold front will include more rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures with highs falling back into the low to mid-60s Sunday and Monday.

Right now, it’s still a bit too early to say how much rain or snow to expect but totals should be less than what we saw with our last system.

For now, look forward to some nice weather for Thanksgiving!

Cochise County Forecast

