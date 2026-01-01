New Year's Day brings more rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will see a lull in showers later this morning, with a return this afternoon through early Friday morning.

While the bulk of the heavier rain will stay north of Tucson, expect a similar pattern of light to moderate showers and a few thunderstorms in the valleys.

Dry conditions return Friday afternoon through the weekend, and above normal highs continue for most of the upcoming week.

Meteorologist April Madison

