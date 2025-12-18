Near record heat arrives for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm December weather will continue with high temperatures remaining 10 to 15° above seasonal averages.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50° all through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Record high temperatures will be possible all through the weekend and even into the start of next week with highs in the lower 80s before slightly cooler temperatures arrive for Christmas.

A slight chance of sprinkles arrives Tuesday as the storm track dives a little farther south, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Keep the shorts, t-shirts and sunglasses handy for the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

