Much warmer afternoon temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a pleasantly warm Wednesday, highs are going to jump about 10-15° today.
We will hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend, which is 10-15° above normal.
More significant heat (15 to 25+ degrees above normal) is possible the middle of next week as the high pressure across the Desert Southwest is forecast to strengthen.
Next week temps could reach 100+ and set not only daily, but March records.
Meteorologist April Madison
