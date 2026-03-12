Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Much warmer afternoon temperatures

Highs climb 10-15° above seasonal norms for mid March
A significant warm up
Much warmer afternoon temperatures
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a pleasantly warm Wednesday, highs are going to jump about 10-15° today.

We will hover in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend, which is 10-15° above normal.

More significant heat (15 to 25+ degrees above normal) is possible the middle of next week as the high pressure across the Desert Southwest is forecast to strengthen.

Next week temps could reach 100+ and set not only daily, but March records.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Thursday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism