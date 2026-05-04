Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above average temperatures in Southern Arizona to start off the week with a weather system bringing possible showers in the evening and overnight hours.

Areas of the region could start to see some rain as early as the mid-afternoon with chances rising to about 40% in the evening in Tucson.

Temperatures will drop Tuesday to below normal levels but should climb to average and above average later in the work week making way for 90 degree highs in Tucson to close out the week.

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