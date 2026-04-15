More wind heads for southern Arizona to finish the week along with some warmer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will be greeted with a chill early Wednesday morning temperatures dropping into the upper 40s, but a warm afternoon will lead to more wind come Thursday.

As another storm system passes to our north, we’ll have to endure more gusty wind Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will run in the low to mid-80s to finish the week and climb closer to 90° through the weekend.

Welcome to a windy time of the year in the Desert Southwest!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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