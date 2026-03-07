More weather changes are on the way including warmer temperatures and a few showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our roller coaster ride of weather will continue through the weekend and into next week with a chance of rain and a big warming trend on the way.

Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 70s before we climb back into the lower 80s by Sunday afternoon.

A low pressure system will develop over Baja and bring some moisture back to southern Arizona through the weekend and into the beginning of the upcoming week.

The best chance of rain will occur from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday night, but most of us will only receive between 0.10” and 0.25” of rain.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s, for Saturday, with highs closer to 80° by Sunday afternoon along with morning lows climbing back into the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the low to mid 70s, but much warmer temperatures will return for the end of the week with highs approaching 90° by Friday.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy our changing weather!

Cochise County Forecast

