More nice weather for the weekend with a couple of weak cold fronts on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather continues through the remainder of the holiday weekend with temperatures remaining slightly above seasonal averages.

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies as we wait for a weak cold front to come through early Monday morning.

This cold front will only produce a few light snow showers over the White Mountains Monday morning along with bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the rest of southern Arizona.

Another weak cold front arrives early Thursday morning with only a slight chance of showers and more cooler temperatures.

Through the upcoming week, high temperatures will run in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy the weather as we bring November to a close.

Cochise County Forecast

