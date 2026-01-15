More nice January weather is on the way

Beautiful winter weather will continue across southern Arizona as a strong ridge of high pressure maintains control of our weather pattern.

We can expect some breezy conditions to remain with us through the night and into Thursday morning with wind speeds of 15 to 20mph.

High temperatures will run in the mid-70s along with overnight lows in the mid-40s through the end of the week and all through the weekend.

We can expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the next several days as the storm track is held way north of the Desert Southwest.

This would be a great time to get outside!

Cochise County Forecast

