More heavy rain is possible to end the week as plenty of moisture remains over southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abundant moisture remains over southern Arizona and will combine with an unstable atmosphere to produce more thunderstorms with heavy rain which will lead to more isolated flooding to finish the week.

Some areas, particularly to the south of Tucson, could see 1 to 3” of rain before drier weather returns for the weekend.

Temperatures will be quite comfortable for this time of the year as daytime highs climb into the lower 90s and overnight lows dip into the lower 70s.

This weekend, drier air returns and will reduce the chances of rain with most activity occurring to the east of Tucson.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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