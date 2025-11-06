More fine fall weather is on the way for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fantastic fall weather continues throughout southern Arizona and this trend appears to be sticking around for a while.

Highs will climb into the mid-80s along with overnight lows in the mid-50s through the end of the week and all the way through the middle of next week.

Other than a few high clouds from time to time, we don’t see much change heading our way.

Sunday, an easterly wind will arrive in the afternoon and continue through Monday morning which will keep our overnight lows warmer from Sunday into Monday.

This would be a great time to get outside!

Cochise County Forecast

