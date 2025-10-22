More fantastic fall weather is on the way to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure is moving out and some more fantastic fall weather is moving in for the end of the week.

High temperatures will settle into the lower 80s to finish the week as sunshine and cooler air returns to southern Arizona.

By Friday morning, overnight lows will drop back into the mid-50s and stay in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

We’re not expecting any rain over the next several days as high pressure builds to the south and boosts our temperatures back into the upper 80s by the middle of the upcoming week.

This would be a good time to plan outdoor activities and projects!

Cochise County Forecast

