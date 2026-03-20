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More extreme record heat is on tap for the weekend and records will continue to fall next week

Extreme record heat will remain over southern Arizona through the weekend and more record highs could fall through next week
Extreme Heat Warnings continue through the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme Heat Warnings continue through Sunday evening and record heat will likely stay with us through the upcoming week.

High temperatures will climb back into the low 100s to begin the weekend along with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday, high temperatures will drop back into the upper 90s which is still about 20° above seasonal averages and will remain at those levels going through most of the week.

Have a great weekend and make sure to continue to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

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