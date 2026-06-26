Monsoon will take another break and give way to critical wildfire conditions for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat will give way to slightly cooler temperatures as we get closer to the weekend but will be replaced by critical wildfire conditions throughout southern Arizona.

Saturday and Sunday, a combination of dry air and gusty southwest wind will create critical wildfire danger and Red Flag Warnings have already been posted for most of southern and all of eastern Arizona.

Slightly cooler temperatures arrive over the weekend and will have our highs settling back into the low 100s from Sunday through the middle of next week.

Dry weather is expected from the weekend through most of next week as monsoon takes another break.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

