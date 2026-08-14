Monsoon will take a break for the weekend which will allow extreme heat to return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air will return to southern Arizona and push monsoon aside for the weekend with only isolated thunderstorms expected over the next several days.

With the arrival of drier air, heat will build throughout the Desert Southwest and Extreme Heat Watches have already been posted from Monday morning through Wednesday evening of next week.

In Tucson, high temperatures will climb through the weekend and be close to 105° for most of next week.

Overnight lows will drop into the 70s to bring a little relief for the overnight and early morning hours.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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