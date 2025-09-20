Monsoon will stay active through the weekend and into the start of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture remains available to fuel more thunderstorms all through the weekend and into the start of the week.

The most active days will be Sunday and Monday with more localized flooding being the biggest concern.

Temperatures will stay close to where they have been over the past several days with highs in the mid-90s and overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Drier air arrives by the middle of next week with high temperatures climbing a bit closer to 100°.

Enjoy what is left of monsoon and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

