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Monsoon will stay active through the rest of the week and will continue to bring the potential of heavy rain

Monsoon will stay active for the rest of the week which will continue to produce a few thunderstorms that will bring heavy rain and localized flooding
The potential for localized flooding continues
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to be active across southern Arizona for the remainder of the week with some thunderstorms producing more heavy rain and localized flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday may not see quite as much thunderstorm activity, but another surge of moisture will make for busier days Thursday and Friday.

All through the week, the biggest threat will be thunderstorms producing strong outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temperatures will stay a little cooler with high temperatures running in upper 90s through the middle of the week and lower 90s to finish the week.

Monsoon is expected to stay active through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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