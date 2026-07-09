Monsoon will stay active for the next several days and bring a better chance of rain over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has come back to life and will continue to bring thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona through the end of the week and all through the weekend.

For Thursday and Friday, the best chance of rain will occur east of Tucson with a better chance of rain arriving in the Tucson metro area this weekend.

Hot temperatures will remain with us for the remainder of the week with highs climbing into the 105° to 110° range before cooling into the low 100s for the weekend.

This weekend, a few thunderstorms could produce some heavy rain which could lead to some localized flooding.

We can look forward to slightly cooler temperatures and, hopefully, some rain over the next few days!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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